A final look inside The Orwell and The Way We Were as construction work gathers pace



The Old Courts took a series of snapshots to illustrate the transformation of the buildings at the Wigan Pier Development. And that meant the images captured some of the last shots of The Way We Were museum and The Orwell pub before they are turned into their new functions. When all the construction work is done there will be a food and drink hall with live entertainment, a brewery and a gin distillery inside The Way We Were. The Orwell, meanwhile, will serve as a multi-use event space suitable for weddings, parties and other functions. The pictures were taken by Zak Bretherton from The Old Courts. We've also included some pictures of 'The Way It Will Be' when work is complete.

The old metal staircase inside The Orwell other Buy a Photo

Inside The Orwell other Buy a Photo

Inside The Orwell other Buy a Photo

Signage outside The Orwell and The Way We Were other Buy a Photo

View more