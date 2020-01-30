Greater Manchester Arts Prize 2020 launched

Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is due to launch its fifth annual arts competition, the ‘Greater Manchester Arts Prize 2020’.

The competition showcases the work of emerging and established contemporary visual artists.

Prizes will be awarded to entries that demonstrate the most artistic ability, strong messaging and creative execution.

The competition will officially open online on Monday, February 3, and close on Monday, May 4, 2020.

Shortlisted works will be displayed in the annual exhibition at Wigan Old Courts, open to the general public from Thursday, June 4 to Friday, July 3.

Sitting on this year’s judging panel will be Ghislaine Howard (widely recognised as one of England’s finest living artists), Nigel Durkan and Julian Bovis (curators of the ‘Weavers Factory’, contemporary art gallery in Uppermill) and Louise Durose (General & Legal Counsel at MAN Energy Solutions, Collector of Northern Art).

Prize winners will be presented with their awards at the Chamber’s Annual Business Dinner on June 11 at Victoria Warehouse, attended by 800 business representatives.

Joy Sewart, director of Skills and Social Enterprise Policy, said: “Our aim is to find and build the careers of artists and help develop artistic talent across the region. There is a wealth of talent and our job at the Chamber is to provide a platform to showcase and celebrate their work.”

Artists can submit work via the competition website at: www.gmartsprize.co.uk

If you are a business or individual who is interested in supporting the Greater Manchester Arts Prize 2020, please contact: ProfessionalServices@gmchamber.co.uk or telephone: 0161 393 4321