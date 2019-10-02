Inside The Way We Were

In pictures: A last look inside The Orwell and The Way We Were as transformation work continues

Wiganers have been given what will be some of their final glimpses of an iconic tourist and heritage attraction.


The Old Courts took a series of snapshots to illustrate the transformation of the buildings at the Wigan Pier Development. Becky Davenport, director at The Old Courts, said: "The work at Wigan Pier is progressing well and we’re delighted that the general public will soon begin to see the new and improved aesthetic. The site is receiving a huge facelift and of course a repurposing but it’s really important to us that it retains the best parts of its identity and heritage, this is something we are all passionate about." The pictures were taken by Zak Bretherton from The Old Courts. We've also included some pictures of 'The Way It Will Be' when work is complete.

The Orwell
The old metal staircase inside The Orwell
Inside The Orwell
Inside The Orwell
