A Wigan Warriors dream team... of players who have also played for St Helens! Joe Greenwood has been in both camps for a Wigan-Saints derby - and he's not the only one! Here is a dream team of players who have represented both clubs - as well as a head coach. 1. Full-back: Paul Atcheson The Welsh international spent three years at Wigan before the Super League era and moved to Saints after a season at Oldham. 2. Wing: Dwayne West Son of Kiwi great Graeme, the Wigan academy-graduate played twice for the club but had more success at Saints, including his part in the famous 'Wide to West' try. 3. Centre: Kevin Iro The Kiwi joined Saints in 1999, more than a decade after first coming to these shores with Wigan. 4. Centre: Gary Connolly Emerged on the scene at Saints as a 17-year-old and had huge success with Wigan after a stint in Australia... earning him the nickname 'Judas' among fans in his hometown.