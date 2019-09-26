Joe

A Wigan Warriors dream team... of players who have also played for St Helens!

Joe Greenwood has been in both camps for a Wigan-Saints derby - and he's not the only one!


Here is a dream team of players who have represented both clubs - as well as a head coach.

The Welsh international spent three years at Wigan before the Super League era and moved to Saints after a season at Oldham.

1. Full-back: Paul Atcheson

Son of Kiwi great Graeme, the Wigan academy-graduate played twice for the club but had more success at Saints, including his part in the famous 'Wide to West' try.

2. Wing: Dwayne West

The Kiwi joined Saints in 1999, more than a decade after first coming to these shores with Wigan.

3. Centre: Kevin Iro

Emerged on the scene at Saints as a 17-year-old and had huge success with Wigan after a stint in Australia... earning him the nickname 'Judas' among fans in his hometown.

4. Centre: Gary Connolly

