A Wigan Warriors 'dream team' of the club's New Zealand players Thomas Leuluai After Thomas Leuluai was hailed one of Wigan's best overseas players, it got us thinking about the club's brilliant New Zealand players over the years. Here is a 'dream team' of Wigan's Kiwi contingent over the years... A former Junior Kiwi, the elusive star began his career as a full-back before moving to No.6. He left Wigan at the end of 1998 for Bradford before switching codes. The Beast added a physical presence to the all-conquering Wigan side after joining in 1987. Played mainly at centre, including Wembley finals from 1988 to 91, but also figured on the wing. The classy centre spent five years at Wigan from 2008, forming a lethal partnership with winger Pat Richards particularly during their title-winning 2010 campaign. He played at Wigan from 1908-13 and went on to become a manager (the photo shows him leading training) and radio commentator. He had the Challenge Cup man of the match named after him. Buried in Ince cemetery Another who played predominantly at centre, but the ex-All Blacks international was nicknamed Inga the winger! A powerhouse three-quarter for Wigan in the mid-90s. He signed for Wigan in 1946 and became the first overseas player to win the Lance Todd Trophy in 1951. Mountford later went on to coach the New Zealand team. Another ex-All Black, Botica is widely hailed for his goal-kicking accuracy but he was much more than a sharp-shooter, and developed into a fine halfback in the early-90s. He only had a short stint at Wigan from 2003-04, but is remembered fondly as one of the most intimidating and toughest front-rowers. Sadly passed away earlier this year. He has served Wigan with distinction during two stints, the World Cup-winner has just signed on to play one more year with Wigan. He spent three years with Wigan from 2002, when he won the Challenge Cup, and by his second season was one of the most dominant props in Super League.