Adrian Lam admits he 'yelled' at his Wigan Warriors players - and got the response he wanted

Wigan Warriors turned on the style in the second-half - after an "angry" burst from Adrian Lam in the changing room at half-time.

Wigan were locked 12-12 with Hull KR at the break and by the hour-mark, they had each scored a converted try.

But the hosts improved as the second-half unfolded and three unanswered tries in the final quarter saw them claim a 36-18 win which moved them to third in the table.

"I got angry at half-time," admitted Lam. "II don't yell too often but I decided to open up a bit and they responded.

"We didn't start well, we put ourselves under pressure. Last week against Hull FC, we did a lot of numbers in defence and so I knew that was going to flatten us out - but the positive is we found our way and scored nearly 40 points.

"We've got a big month ahead of us and so we've got to stay focused and make sure we finish on our terms."

Liam Farrell scored two of their six tries while Zak Hardaker had a 100 per cent strike-rate with the boot.

Lam praised an unsung hero in his side - young prop Oli Partington.

"He did 47 minutes straight which, for a starting front-rower, was a great effort and I'm really proud of him," he said.

"He's just a machine, I love everything about him. He's rum, he's hard."

The win lifted Wigan to third in the table, at least until Hull FC face Wakefield on Sunday. The Warriors are now just two points behind second-placed Warrington, who they host next Friday.

"It's unbelievable - I don't know how that has happened," added Lam. "It seems teams around us are getting beaten but we'll try and improve, and that's why the start was disappointing, we leveled out, and we'll address it."

Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood both returned from injury while Lam doesn't expect Dan Sarginson, a late withdrawal with a foot problem, to be sidelined for long.