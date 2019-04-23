Adrian Lam had no reason to worry about Wigan Warriors' "outstanding" debutant Amir Bourouh!

Adrian Lam admits he was "worried" about Amir Bourouh ahead of his Wigan debut - because he showed no signs of being worried!

The 18-year-old became the fourth academy-graduate to earn a debut under Lam this year when he playing in the nervy 30-26 win at Salford yesterday.

He was drafted in because Sam Powell was suspended, halfback Jarrod Sammut is sidelined by injury and Thomas Leuluai was carrying a calf strain.

And Lam hailed his contribution as "outstanding" given his age and lack of experience training with the senior squad.

"Amir cruised through the week like he didn't have a worry - which worried me!" smiled Lam.

"But he seems to have a good temperament. He's a smart nine and someone we needed with Sammy Powell being out. I thought he was outstanding."

Bourouh was pleased to make his debut alongside Morgan Smithies – the pair have spent many hours travelling over the M62 to training from Yorkshire.

“Morgan’s dad used to give us lifts, so it was good to play alongside him,” said Bourouh, who hails from Huddersfield.

“Once I got over the nerves I calmed down and I was okay. It was a quick game. When I got on I was like, ‘Okay this is real’. I’m glad the boys got the job done.”

Bourouh, a compact and zippy No.9, was introduced before half-time and aside from a couple of sloppy passes, made a solid start to his senior career. His distribution was sharp and he was keen to get involved.

“I thought I went pretty well, there were a couple of things I could have done better,” said Bourouh, an ex-Siddal amateur.

“I’ve really enjoyed being with the senior squad, obviously as a hooker I’ve been taking a lot of advice from Tommy Leuluai, I’m listening to everything he says. I’ll just keep making sure I’m ready for when I get a chance again.”

Joe Shorrocks, Liam Byrne and the impressive Smithies have also been given their chances this year under Lam.