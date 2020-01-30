Adrian Lam hails Bevan French after Wigan Warriors win

Adrian Lam conceded Wigan made hard work of their 16-10 victory over Warrington but was pleased with the result.



Bevan French scored a neat solo try in the first-half and helped secure the win by sending Liam Marshall over after the break against the Wolves, who were reduced to 12-men when Chris Hill was red-carded for a challenge on Sam Powell.

"I'm really happy," Wigan coach Adrian Lam said.

"This time last year we were on minus two.

"Clearly we should have scored more points, but we were clunky. I think when we lost Sam Powell we lost our way a little bit, and George Burgess went before him.

"I thought our young players in the forward pack were pretty good and I was happy with Bevan French at full-back. I think he's going to set Super League alight in 2020."

Reigning Man of Steel Jackson Hastings had a quiet debut for Wigan, which did not surprise his coach.

Lam said: "Jackson has only been with us for three weeks, so it will take a couple of weeks to settle in."

Warrington will now sweat over the availability of Hill for next Thursday's derby with St Helens, while Wigan, too, could have a disciplinary worry after forward Morgan Smithies was accused of eye gouging.

Wolves stand-off Blake Austin made the allegation in the first half to referee Chris Kendall, who put the incident on report, and it will be studied on Monday by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

"I don't know what happened there, I'll have to talk to the referees," Lam said. "I know it's been put on report, what was said or what was alleged and then retracted, I'm not sure.

"We'll have to see how that pans out in next 24 hours."

Warrington coach Steve Price said: "I'm a believer that what goes on on the field stays on the field."

The Wolves also had fellow front rower Mike Cooper sin-binned 17 minutes from the end for obstruction, and it was while they were down to 11 men that Wigan scored their decisive third try through winger Marshall.

"There was a huge amount of spirit and courage for 80 minutes, playing with 11 men against a very good football team," Price said.

"We still had a chance to level the scores at the end, so I'm super proud. It shows the belief we've got amongst the group.

"I thought we looked fit and fast across the park. That's very pleasing.

"I hate losing, but I can accept a loss after circumstances and the effort put in by all the players."

On the dismissal of Hill, Price said: "I'll have to have another look, I thought he hit his arm and came up."