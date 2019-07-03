Adrian Lam has "fingers crossed" he coaches Jackson Hastings at Wigan Warriors

Adrian Lam is keeping his "fingers crossed" he gets to work with Jackson Hastings next year at Wigan.

Lam worked with Hastings at the Sydney Roosters and wanted him on board for this season, only for him to extend his stay with Salford.

But the Australian halfback is thought to have agreed a move to the Warriors for 2020 as replacement for Canberra-bound George Williams, though neither move has been confirmed.

Asked about Hastings, Lam said: "We've been talking to him for a long time along with a lot of other clubs. In regards to that, I get along with him personally myself and if he was to come to Wigan I'm sure the club would announce that when it happens when it's the right time. Fingers crossed that's the case."

Lam himself is out of contract at the end of this season and confirmed he has started talking to Wigan about extending his stay.

He joined on a 12-month deal but has been the favourite to remain in charge since Shaun Edwards' spectacular U-turn.

Having overcome a rocky start on and off the pitch, Lam has guided the Warriors into the play-offs positions and they could cut the margin on third-placed Hull FC to just two points if they beat Hull KR on Friday.

Lam said: "I've started communications through my management and I'm happy that's underway now. It may take a week or two but it's a positive we're into that next stage.

"I was happy with the (initial) one-year deal and I understood the situation but when things changed, I tried to separate myself from it because we were trying to get up into a good position in the ladder.

"There have been some challenges but now that it may be a reality that there may be an opportunity to stay, it excites me too because I can do things a little bit differently than I did this year.

"But we have to get to that point and make sure everyone is happy."

Lam is still hoping to bring in another forward, with Castleford's Mitch Clark a target to join early ahead of his move next season.