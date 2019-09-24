Adrian Lam has 'fingers crossed' Sam Powell will figure for Wigan Warriors against St Helens

Adrian Lam was keeping St Helens guessing about which playmakers may figure - and where - for Wigan in Friday's crunch play-offs derby.



He has his "fingers crossed" Sam Powell will be cleared to play after further checks on a wrist injury suffered last Friday.

If so, he is likely to name a settled side, with the return of Oli Partington possibly squeezing out another of the forwards.

But if Powell is ruled out, he must decide whether to switch Thomas Leuluai to No.9 and start someone else in the halfback role - possibly Jake Shorrocks or Jarrod Sammut - or draft in teenage hooker Amir Bourouh.

He also has the option of starting Bevan French at stand-off but he was giving little away at a joint-press conference at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

"We'll weight it up in the week, once we know about Sam," said Lam, who will name his 19-man squad tomorrow.

"Tommy could potentially fill in at No.9. Amir Bourouh is an option, Shorrocks and Sammut have been out for six weeks but both are in there fit, and they'll be in contention.

"Bevan has played there and whether we go with that option... there are a few scenarios, so we'll see."

Young prop Partington comes back in after serving a one-game ban while centre Dan Sarginson remains doubtful with a hamstring injury which ruled him out of their 18-12 win against Salford.

Meanwhile, Lam will have Tony Clubb available after he avoided a suspension after the match review panel decided to take no further action over a clash on Jackson Hastings.

"There was a fair bit of a media beat-up about him, but it didn't look that bad and he's not that player," said Lam. "I'm just glad they've not taken that further."