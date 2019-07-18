Adrian Lam hopes Wigan Warriors' rivals can do them a favour

Adrian Lam admits he will be cheering on Leeds - and will be "doing cartwheels" if they beat Hull FC - after Wigan moved to within two points of Lee Radford's outfit.

Wigan today battered Wakefield 46-16 to move up to fourth and keep the pressure on third-placed FC, who face the Rhinos on Sunday.

"Absolutely I'll be cheering Leeds - and I'll be doing cartwheels if they win," said Lam. "I'm also hoping Salford can do us a favour and beat Catalans."

The Warriors - with a young pack - were outstanding as they raced into a 34-0 lead by half-time.

"We completed our first 10 sets, which was as good as it gets," said Lam.

"It's a period we wanted to be playing our best, and we're close to that but we've got a bit of work to do.

"But I'm proud, we had 10 missing from the overall squad, a lot of young boys in there, and they did a great job."

Among the youngsters was teenage prop Ethan Havard, who became the fifth academy-product to be given a debut by Lam this year.

"How good was he?" said Lam. "I watched him last year for England academy against the Australian Schoolboys and I thought he was one of the best on the field.

"He played 23 minutes I think and you can see he's got the right size and good footwork, and he has to keep improving and join us for pre-season training.

"I've got to give a big rap to our junior coaches and scouts, they make my job easy, I just need to pick them. There are plenty more of these boys lining up ready to come into our group."