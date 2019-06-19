Adrian Lam names 19-man Wigan Warriors squad for Huddersfield game - but what line-up will he pick?

Zak Hardaker and Joe Greenwood have returned to the Wigan squad for Friday's game at Huddersfield - but Dan Sarginson misses out.

Hardaker (hamstring) missed out last week while Greenwood has not played since injuring his ribs at the Magic Weekend.

They replace Sarginson, who is nursing an injury, and Liam Byrne, who didn't figure in the 23-14 win at Leeds.

Adrian Lam said in mid-week he will check on Thomas Leuluai's injuries during team-run, with Jarrod Sammut on stand-by to start at halfback.

Leuluai's chances were rated at 50-50 but even if he plays, Lam has the option of moving him to hooker and limiting his minutes. If he misses out, Morgan Escare may return to the bench.

Taulima Tautai is again overlooked as Wigan carry out an internal investigation into his drink-driving conviction.

Tom Davies (ankle) and Dom Manfredi (knee) remain on the comeback trail from their long-term injuries while Ben Flower is recovering from torn ligaments in his back.

The return of Greenwood dials up the competition for places in the pack, especially as Morgan Smithies and Ollie Partington impressed many last Friday night. Romain Navarrete started against the Rhinos but he may also feel the pressure.

Wigan's 19-man squad to face Huddersfield: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker: Marshall, Hankinson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai (or Sammut); Clubb, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Greenwood, Smithies, Sammut (or Escare), Partington (or Navarrete).