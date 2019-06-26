Adrian Lam names 19-man Wigan Warriors squad for Salford Red Devils clash

Wigan centre Dan Sarginson will miss out for a second week with a shoulder injury as Wigan Warriors face Salford at the DW Stadium on Friday.

Wigan face Salford for the third time this season, having met twice already at the AJ Bell Stadium with the Warriors winning both times.

Prop forward Ben Flower also misses out for the second week in a row with a back injury sustained in Wigan’s victory over Hull KR on June 9.

Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.