Adrian Lam names Wigan Warriors squad for Warrington

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam has made one change for Friday night's visit of Warrington, with Chris Hankinson in for the injured Ben Flower.

The Welsh prop - only just back from a back problem - will be out for the next 'four-to-six weeks' following knee surgery.

Joe Burgess will also need a late fitness test to gauge whether he's over a pectoral problem.

Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.