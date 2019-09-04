Adrian Lam plans to make a change to his Wigan Warriors team for visit of Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam has named the 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons this Friday at the DW Stadium.

Lam revealed today Liam Marshall - hat-trick hero of their win at Wakefield - had picked up a knock in training and is struggling to be fit.

If he misses out, Bevan French may move to the wing, freeing up a bench spot for Harry Smith to make his debut.

But he said he also had the option of keeping French as a substitute and bringing Chris Hankinson into the side as a winger - and will make a call tomorrow.

Friday's fixture will be the first time Wigan have faced Catalans since they met at Barcelona's Nou Camp in May where the Dragons came away with the two points.

Jarrod Sammut, who picked up an ankle injury last week in training, remains out of contention for selection. Captain Sean O’Loughlin and prop-forward Ben Flower remain sidelined but are expected to be in contention for the visit of Castelford Tigers on Friday September 13.

Forward Joe Bullock and wingers Dom Manfredi (knee) and Tom Davies (ankle) are expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Sam Tomkins and Alrix Da Costa return to the Catalans squad. Steve McNamara is without Ben Garcia, Rémi Casty, David Mead, Tony Gigot, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa and Jodie Broughton.

The games kicks-off at 7.45pm.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Catalans' 19-man squad: Brayden Wiliame, Lewis Tierney, Sami Langi, Micky McIlorum, Kenny Edwards, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Alrix Da Costa, Mickael Goudeman, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Maria, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins