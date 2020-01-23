Adrian Lam praises Wigan Warriors youngsters after friendly at Leigh Centurions

Adrian Lam was full of praise for his young Wigan side after a 12-6 defeat at Leigh.

Substitute James Barran scored the Warriors' only try, converted by Chris Hankinson, sandwiching two second-half tries from the Championship outfit.

Winger Dom Manfredi made his comeback from a knee injury and while first-teamers Joe Burgess, Joe Bullock and new recruit Mitch Clark also figured, the majority of the squad compromised fringe players and youngsters.

"I'd have preferred to have won, but I was really proud of their effort," said Lam.

"We were strong in the areas we asked them to focus on, against a Leigh side which played pretty well.

"By the end, we had some 18 and 17-year-olds out there.

"We're in a good place."

He praised forwards Ethan Havard, Joe Bullock and Joe Shorrocks, as well as halfback Harry Smith, but said: "I could go through the side... It was a chance for some to stake a claim for a place in the first 17, and for others to show that they're next in line, and I thought they were all pretty good."

He was unconcerned about a finger injury suffered by Manfredi towards the end of the first-half.

"We'll get it checked out but if it is something, I don't think it'll be too long," he said. "In terms of his knee, he came through perfect."