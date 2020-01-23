Adrian Lam praises Wigan Warriors youngsters after friendly at Leigh Centurions

Mitch Clark on the charge against former club Leigh
Adrian Lam was full of praise for his young Wigan side after a 12-6 defeat at Leigh.

Substitute James Barran scored the Warriors' only try, converted by Chris Hankinson, sandwiching two second-half tries from the Championship outfit.

Winger Dom Manfredi made his comeback from a knee injury and while first-teamers Joe Burgess, Joe Bullock and new recruit Mitch Clark also figured, the majority of the squad compromised fringe players and youngsters.

"I'd have preferred to have won, but I was really proud of their effort," said Lam.

"We were strong in the areas we asked them to focus on, against a Leigh side which played pretty well.

"By the end, we had some 18 and 17-year-olds out there.

"We're in a good place."

He praised forwards Ethan Havard, Joe Bullock and Joe Shorrocks, as well as halfback Harry Smith, but said: "I could go through the side... It was a chance for some to stake a claim for a place in the first 17, and for others to show that they're next in line, and I thought they were all pretty good."

He was unconcerned about a finger injury suffered by Manfredi towards the end of the first-half.

"We'll get it checked out but if it is something, I don't think it'll be too long," he said. "In terms of his knee, he came through perfect."