Adrian Lam provides update on Wigan Warriors' fresh injuries

Joe Burgess has been cleared of major injury - but Wigan are waiting to discover if Joe Bullock will play again this year.



Prop Bullock has gone for a scan on a knee injury suffered in the 32-10 loss at St Helens.

"Hopefully it's not an ACL, but we'll know more after the scan," said coach Adrian Lam at this afternoon's press conference.

Winger Burgess suffered a shoulder injury and, though his chances of facing Wakefield on Thursday are rated at "50-50", he is not expected to be sidelined long-term.

Romain Navarrete has recovered from a wrist injury but Thomas Leuluai is also a doubt through injury.

