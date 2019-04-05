Adrian Lam provides update on Wigan Warriors' three injuries after defeat at Castleford Tigers

Adrian Lam was left to count the cost of their 38-28 defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Half-back Jarrod Sammut and winger Dom Mandfredi both limped off with knee injuries.

And the Warriors also lost strike back-rower Joe Greenwood to a head injury.

Lam said he hoped both Sammut and Manfredi were not too serious, but said he couldn't give a recovery timeframe until both have had their injuries scanned.

Greenwood will need to go through concussion protocols.

Lam, who had lost Ben Flower and Sean O'Loughlin the build-up to the match after they failed fitness tests, will be able to consider backs Tom Davies and Morgan Escare for Friday's trip to Wakefield.

Sam Powell may also return - helping to cover for Sammut's likely loss - while Liam Paisley is set to be on stand-by if Greenwood is ruled out.