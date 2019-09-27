Adrian Lam "rattled" after Wigan Warriors' heavy loss to St Helens

Adrian Lam admitted he was "rattled" after seeing his Wigan side go down 40-10 to St Helens.

The Warriors must now beat Salford on Friday to secure a rematch with Saints at Old Trafford.

They were 14-0 down inside 15 minutes and while they got a foothold in the game when Liam Marshall swept over, the impressive hosts pulled away to secure their fourth derby victory this year.

"Saints were very good, we knew they would be like that and we didn't match it - we were blown away early," said Lam.

"I'm pretty rattled really, we went from bad to worse.

"You've got to meet fire with fire. Our defence has been aggressive all year, but we were off tonight.

"They'd not played in two weeks and we needed to match them early and we didn't.

"We ended up chasing our tail and doing things we haven't done all year, but that's what Saints can do to you if you're not on your game."

Wigan will be at home next Friday to Salford, who they beat 18-12 in the opening round of the play-offs.

"But what we've done great in the second-half of the season is earn the right to have a second crack so that comes into play," said Lam.

"We'll address this and move forward, we can't have our confidence rattled by tonight. We have some great experience in our side and I know they'll lift."