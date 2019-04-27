Adrian Lam reveals likely timeframe when his Wigan Warriors future may be finalised

Adrian Lam admits a decision on his Wigan future could be made within the "next couple of weeks."

He said after Wigan's 6-4 win against Castleford that he has yet to hold formal talks with the club about continuing in 2020, following Shaun Edwards' high-profile U-turn earlier this month.

Chairman Ian Lenagan has already revealed he is a leading candidate for the position.

Lam, who is still the Australia assistant coach, plans to speak to his agent over the next few days - but thinks a decision can not drag out too long.

"I haven’t spoken to the club, but it hasn’t been the right timing to do it, I feel, just with where we were sitting on the ladder," said Lam. "The priorities needed to be on the team and not on me - though it may help moving forward, it probably needs to get sorted in the next couple of weeks.

"I need to get my manager to speak with the club and see what the opportunity is and move forward with what we need to."

Meanwhile, Lam expects Thomas Leuluai - withdrawn late for a concussion assessment - to be fine for Thursday's visit of London Broncos, while Dan Sarginson could return to face his former club.

"I think Budgie (Joe Burgess) picked up a knock on his knee and that was it," said Lam. "Sarginson is potentially in the picture next week, Tony Clubb is one or two weeks away, (Jarrod) Sammut probably two weeks away, (Liam) Farrell is probably four weeks away... so its starting to get exciting."