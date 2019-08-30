Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad - but what line-up will he pick?

Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad for Sunday's game at Wakefield.

As expected, Joe Burgess has returned to the squad after missing their last match - a win against Warrington - to nurse minor injuries.

Lam indicated in the week winger Burgess is likely to start, which could move Bevan French to the bench. Jarrod Sammut has dropped out of the fold.

Young hooker Amir Bourouh is also in the 19-man squad and is on stand-by if Sam Powell fails to recover from a back injury, otherwise he would seem likely to miss out. Liam Byrne or Chris Hankinson would appear the other likely candidate to miss out.

Captain Sean O'Loughlin and forward Ben Flower remain sidelined but are expected to be in contention for the visit of Castelford Tigers on Friday, September 13.

Prop Joe Bullock and wingers Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies are long-term absentees.

Wigan's 19-man squad to face Wakefield: Amir Bourouh, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's likely line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell (or Bourouh), Partington, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Navarrete, Greenwood, French, Byrne.