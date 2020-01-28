Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad - but what line-up will he pick?

Adrian Lam has revealed his squad for the first Super League game of 2020.

New signings Jackson Hastings, George Burgess and Jake Bibby are included but there is no space for ex-Castleford prop Mitch Clark.

Homegrown forwards Liam Byrne - who signed a new four-year deal yesterday - Ollie Partington, Morgan Smithies and Ethan Havard are included.

In recent years, clubs have revealed a 19-man squad at noon, two days before their match.

But this season, each club will publish 21 names and - if they include a player from outside that squad - they will lose an interchange on match-day.

Dom Manfredi and Ben Flower are missing as they build up their fitness following injury lay-offs, while centre Oliver Gildart will be absent for the first few weeks after dislocating his shoulder playing for Great Britain last year.

Here is the 21-man squad and, below, Phil Wilkinson predicts the likely line-up.

Wigan Warriors 21-man squad vs Warrington Wolves: Zak Hardaker, Liam Marshall, Chris Hankinson, Joe Burgess, Bevan French, Thomas Leuluai, Tony Clubb, Sam Powell, George Burgess, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Sean O'Loughlin, Joe Greenwood, Morgan Smithies, Oliver Partington, Joe Bullock, Liam Byrne, Jake Bibby, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jackson Hastings.

Phil Wilkinson's likely line-up: French; Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, J Burgess; Hastings, Leuluai; G Burgess, Powell, Partington, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Clubb, Byrne, Smithies and one other forward - possibly Bullock.