Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad for trip to Hull FC - who will miss out?

Adrian Lam has revealed his 19-man squad for Thursday's televised clash at Hull FC.

As expected, Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Joe Burgess return to the panel which beat Wakefield 46-16 in their last game.

But Lam revealed yesterday he would give Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood until captain's run tomorrow to prove their fitness.

Leuluai's return, probably at halfback, will force the coach into making a decision on which half/hooker takes one of the bench spots.

Both Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks scored neat tries in their last win.

He will also lose one of the forwards - possibly Liam Byrne or Romain Navarrete - and may need to drop up to two others if Flower and Greenwood come back into the mix.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Hull FC: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.