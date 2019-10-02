Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad to face Salford

Adrian Lam has stuck to his guns with his team selection for Friday's sudden-death clash with Salford.

He said earlier this week he wanted to give the players involved in the 40-10 loss at St Helens a chance to respond.

And his 19-man squad features all of those involved in the derby defeat.

He plans to name an unchanged 17, unless Dan Sarginson is fit to replace Chris Hankinson at right centre.

Of the 19, Romain Navarrete looks likely to miss out, while Joe Greenwood, Jake Shorrocks, Jarrod Sammut and fit-again Joe Bullock are not included.

If he sticks with Bevan French on the bench - rather than in one of the wing roles - he could provide some cover and rotation for Sam Powell or Thomas Leuluai. Kick-off on Friday is at 7.45pm and the winners will progress to meet St Helens in the Grand Final.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face Salford Red Devils: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Hankinson (or Sarginson if fit), Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Partington, Powell, Flower, Isa, Farrell, O'Loughlin. Subs: Byrne, Clubb, Smithies, French.