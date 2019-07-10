Adrian Lam reveals Wigan Warriors squad to face St Helens

Tony Clubb has been included in Wigan's 19-man squad to face St Helens.



But Adrian Lam says a decision on the prop - who left last Friday's game early with a calf injury - will be made after captain's run tomorrow.

His availability would provide Wigan with a huge boost, considering senior forwards Joe Greenwood, Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower are missing - and Saints' formidable front-row includes Luke Thompson and Alex Walmsley.

Liam Byrne, who has not played since April, is on stand-by in case Clubb doesn't play. The rest of Lam's side is likely to be unchanged, meaning Jake Shorrocks may drop out of the 19-man squad.

James Roby has returned to the Saints squad.

Kick-off on Friday is 7.45pm.

Wigan Warriors' 19-man squad to face St Helens: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.

Phil Wilkinson's predicted line-up: Hardaker; Marshall, Sarginson, Gildart, Burgess; Williams, Leuluai; Clubb, Powell, Navarrete, Isa, Farrell, Smithies. Subs: Partington, Bullock, Hankinson, Sammut.

St.Helens' 19 man squad to face Wigan Warriors: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Adam Swift, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote.