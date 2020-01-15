Adrian Lam's instructions to young Wigan Warriors squad ahead of London Skolars friendly

Romain Navarrete is the elder statesman of the Wigan side which will face London Skolars in the capital on Friday.

The Frenchman, 25, and halfback Jake Shorrocks, 24, are included in a young side comprised mainly of reserve and academy players and including Adrian Lam's son, Bailey.

The sons of two other rugby league greats - Jake Sculthorpe (Paul) and Umyla Hanley (Ellery) - are also in the squad, as well as London Broncos recruit Kai Pearce-Paul.

And Lam says it is the perfect opportunity for them to show they're capable of stepping into the senior side.

He said: "We've a lot of players who are next in line and, last year, we had to use a lot of them.

"As a coach, you want to select players who you can trust and so for these players, this is a great opportunity.

"It's difficult for them to get on a long bus ride and perform - it's a mental challenge as much as a physical one - and I'm looking forward to seeing who responds.

"There's some great talent there and this is a chance for them to say, 'I'm here'.

"I can still remember being in a similar position as a young player and when you find out the coach is watching, you're thinking, 'I want him to notice me'."

Friday's game takes place at the Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) in London's financial district (kick-off 2.15pm).

Wigan's squad to face London Skolars: Logan Astley, James Barran, Jack Bibby, Tom Forber, Sam Halsall, Umyla Hanley, Ethan Havard, Ben Holcroft, Ben Kilner, Bailey Lam, James McDonnell, Romain Navarrete, Matty Nicholson, Kai Pearce-Paul, Max Roberts, Aiden Roden, Harry Rushton, Jake Sculthorpe, Jake Shorrocks, Joe Shorrocks, Oscar Stone, Alex Sutton, Cian Tyrer.