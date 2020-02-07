Adrian Lam's reaction to Wigan Warriors' 16-12 defeat at Castleford

Adrian Lam questioned his team's attitude and said "we just weren't Wigan tonight" after they were edged out 16-12 at Castleford.

Both sides scored two tries each but the boot of Danny Richardson proved decisive as the Warriors fell to their fifth successive defeat at this venue.

"It was really frustrating. It was 10 penalties against, no flow in the game, we were poor - our attitude wasn't right," he said.

"I wasn't impressed at all. We've got a fair bit of work to do."

Wigan's ill-discipline included conceding three penalties while in possession in the final quarter as they chased the game; Joe Burgess' last minute try proved too little, too late.

"We've only got ourselves to blame because our execution wasn't great. We just weren't Wigan tonight," said Lam.

"We were running behind each other, throwing balls into touch, knocking on, giving away penalties.

"Four penalty kicks in front of the posts... you can't do that at Cas'.

They played pretty well, I thought. They had a few changes, as we did, and we just looked off the pace from the start. They ran and tackled harder."

Lam said he may make "one of two" changes to his side for the visit of Toronto next Thursday - but said that was already his intention to freshen the side up with a six-day turnaround. He reported no fresh injury concerns.