Adrian Lam says Wigan Warriors' completion was "international standard"

Adrian Lam hailed Wigan's ball control as being "international standard" after their 28-12 win against Salford.

They leaked two tries - one in each half - as Liam Marshall's two tries helped them to a fourth straight win.

"I'm really satisfied," said Lam, the Australia assistant coach. "We completed at 90 per cent in the first-half, and that's international standard - if you complete like that every week you're always winning, or close to it.

"They turned up for each other, a couple of young boys had a real crack there and was really proud of our defence, I thought we defended really tough."

The win moved Wigan up to fourth in a congested Super League ladder.

"It's hard to hear we're in fourth because it's been such a hard year, but it's pleasant to hear as well," added Lam. "I know if we look after ourselves here, everything else takes care of itself."