Joel

All 32 Wigan Warriors players who have ever made it into the Super League Dream Team

Liam Farrell was this week included in the Super League Dream Team.


He is one of 32 Wigan players to make the fictitious line-up - recognising the best players in each position over a season - since Super League started in 1996.

Made the side in 1996, 1998 and 1999, as well as 2003 with Leeds.

1. Gary Connolly

Made the side in 1996, 1998 and 1999, as well as 2003 with Leeds.
other
Buy a Photo
Winger appeared for five straight years from 1996 to 2000.

2. Jason Robinson

Winger appeared for five straight years from 1996 to 2000.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Kiwi centre (right) made the team in 1996. Picture: SWPix

3. Inga Tuigamala

Kiwi centre (right) made the team in 1996. Picture: SWPix
other
Buy a Photo
The stand-off was included in 1996.

4. Henry Paul

The stand-off was included in 1996.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8