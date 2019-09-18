All 32 Wigan Warriors players who have ever made it into the Super League Dream Team
Liam Farrell was this week included in the Super League Dream Team.
He is one of 32 Wigan players to make the fictitious line-up - recognising the best players in each position over a season - since Super League started in 1996.
1. Gary Connolly
Made the side in 1996, 1998 and 1999, as well as 2003 with Leeds.
2. Jason Robinson
Winger appeared for five straight years from 1996 to 2000.
3. Inga Tuigamala
Kiwi centre (right) made the team in 1996. Picture: SWPix
4. Henry Paul
The stand-off was included in 1996.
