'Amsterdam may stage Super League game in 2020'

Super League could be played in AMSTERDAM early next year, revealed Toronto boss Brian Noble.



The former Wigan coach says the top-flight newcomers have not ruled out playing in Holland.

The Wolfpack are looking at venues in Europe to stage some of their home matches because of snow in Toronto early in the season.

It is unclear which opponents will be involved in the 'on the road' matches but the new Super League fixtures are revealed next week.

"Clearly we have to do that because of the weather situation," Noble told the BBC podcast. "We're a bit behind the eight ball in going to places we desire - all these exotic places people are talking about are absolutely on our agenda.

"Our late acceptance into qualifying for Super League has put us behind eight ball, but we're pretty confident we can create three events of a noticeable size.

"We're looking at capital in and around Europe, Amsterdam has been mentioned, we haven't closed the door there yet in relation to that.

"Whatever we do, we'll try and make an event of it."

Wigan took a home Super League game to Woolongong, Australia last year and were the opponents for Catalans' historic fixture at Barcelona's Camp Nou earlier this year.

Noble, meanwhile, confirmed Toronto would like to add All Blacks forward Sonny Bill Williams ahead of their maiden Super League campaign.

"One of our mantras is to bring the best we possibly can - in relation to a guy who can put bums on seats - to Super League," said Noble.

"Clearly we're interested in trying to secure his services. But we're in a competition with others."