Anthony Gelling arrested after report of assault, dropped by Warrington

Former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling was arrested on suspicion of "wounding with intent".

His club, Warrington, today confirmed he will not be available for Sunday's match at Wakefield as they investigate "conduct away from the club".

The Wolves didn't reveal the nature of the alleged incident.

But the Guardian's Aaron Bower reported a Cheshire Police statement, which read: "At 3pm on Saturday 8 February police received a report of an assault at an address in Widnes. A 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been questioned by detectives & released on conditional bail.

"Enquiries into the assault, the statement says, remain ongoing."

The 29-year-old Cook Islands international joined the Wolves on a two-year-old deal from Widnes in the close season and has played in the first two rounds of Super League.

A statement from the club said: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club."

Gelling, who was in the Wigan team that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final, will be missing when Steve Price's men visit Wakefield on Sunday.

The club say the player is fully supportive of the investigation.

The statement added: "The club and player will be making no further comment at this time."