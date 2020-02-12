Anthony Gelling dropped as Warrington Wolves probe off-field "conduct"

Former Wigan centre Anthony Gelling has been dropped as his club, Warrington, investigate an off-field incident.

The Kiwi centre is "fully supportive" of the probe, a statement read. He will miss Sunday's match at Wakefield, having figured in their opening two matches since joining the Wolves.

A club statement read: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club.

"Gelling is fully supportive of the investigation. The club and player will be making no further comment at this time."

The statement followed speculation on social media about an off-field issue.