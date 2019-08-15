Beat Wire and it's in our hands, urges Wigan Warriors star

Liam Marshall admits Wigan will have more than two precious points on their minds when they host Warrington on Friday night – sweet revenge!

Warriors can move above the second-placed Wolves on points difference if they record a ninth win from their last 10 matches.

But having lost three times already to their local rivals – twice in the league and once in the Challenge Cup – Marshall says personal pride is also on the line.

“Warrington have beaten us twice already this season, and knocked us out of the Challenge Cup, and we definitely need to put that right,” he told the Wigan Post.

“And it would be nice to put right a few of the things we struggled with in the previous meetings.

“This one is absolutely massive – a real four-pointer for both sides.

“If they win, they pull away from us. If we win, we go level on them, and put the pressure back on them.”

While Warrington have the small matter of the Challenge Cup final to look forward to next weekend, Wigan have a blank fortnight coming up.

All the more reason to sign off in style, admits Marshall.

“We obviously had a break for the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup, and it was a good feeling to go into that on the back of a win,” he added.

“When you sign off with a loss, you don’t enjoy your rest period as much as you could.

“Things you did wrong, a poor performance, play on your mind – and that’s something we don’t want to have.

“If we can get the two points on Friday, we can rest some tired bodies, happy in the knowledge there’s only three matches left – and it’s in our hands.”