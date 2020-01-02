Ben Flower hopes to extend Wigan Warriors stay

Ben Flower has one driving New Year ambition – to land a new Wigan deal.

The prop is out of contract at the end of this season.

Now 32, Flower is entering the twilight of his career but still has the desire to stamp his authority on the Super League competition.

And after an injury-plagued campaign, the compact, barrel-chested Welshman hopes for a good run of luck to convince the Warriors to extend his stay beyond 2020.

“My goal is to get a new contract and stay at the club,” said Flower, who would be due a testimonial in 2021.

“I’ve got a family to look after, there’s not long left in my rugby career so I want to make the most of it and play every season as it comes.

“My contract is up after this year, that’s in the back of my mind but you get that by playing well week after week.

“ I’ve got a big focus on making sure I’m out there playing well.”

Flower moved to Wigan ahead of the 2012 campaign and quickly established himself in the side.

But he lost his starting No.10 for next season and with no props departing at the end of the season – and Mitch Clark and George Burgess arriving – knows competition will be driven up in 2020.

“I still want to be my best, I’m hungry to be the best in my position,” added Flower.