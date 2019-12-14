Ben Flower wants his Wigan Warriors starting number back

Ben Flower admits he felt let down after losing his No.10 shirt for next season.

And he has vowed to use the move to fuel his motivation as he prepares for the new campaign.

The Welsh prop – preparing for his ninth campaign with the Warriors – was left out of the ‘starting’ side when the club released its 2020 squad numbers last month.

Newcomer George Burgess, recruited on a marquee contract from NRL heavyweights Souths, has taken the No.10 in his place while Tony Clubb has retained his No.8 shirt.

Flower will wear the No.14 next season. Asked about losing a ‘starting number’, he replied: “I’m very disappointed.

“I’ve given eight years of service, worked my socks off to get that (starting) number and to have it taken away that easy is very disappointing.

“I feel a bit let down by the club to be honest with you.

“But that’s something I need to do, to win back that number.

“To get a starting spot in the team I need to be playing well, that’s what I want to do.”

Although Adrian Lam will pick his team based on form, squad numbers are often seen as an indication of the pecking order.

Flower, out of contract at the end of next season, has recovered from a back injury which hampered him at the end of last season and is back in full training.