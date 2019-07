Bevan French hopes to bring some tries and thrills to Wigan - though he isn't sure what position he will play.



The 23-year-old was one of the quickest players in the NRL and is hoping to become a crowd-pleaser at Wigan.

Bevan French at Robin Park today. Picture: Michelle Adamson

He could make his debut in next Friday's home match against Hull KR - watch the full interview by pressing play on the attached video.

How Pat Richards played a role in Bevan French's move to Wigan Warriors