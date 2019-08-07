Bevan French in Wigan Warriors squad - but who will miss out?

New recruit Bevan French is in the Wigan 19-man squad for Friday's visit of Hull KR.

And, as expected, forwards Ben Flower and Joe Greenwood return from injury lay-offs.

Sean O'Loughlin, who tore his pectoral last week, drops out of the side which beat Hull FC 15-14.

But that means Adrian Lam must find two more spots in Bevan, Flower and Greenwood are to play.

Australian halfback Jarrod Sammut, who didn't get off the bench last Thursday, could lose his spot to Bevan.

And Liam Byrne or Romain Navarrete would appear the most obvious candidates to make way as well.

Wigan's 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Dan Sarginson, Morgan Smithies, George Williams.