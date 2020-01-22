'Bevan French is probably the best full-back I've seen'

New full-back Bevan French has been tipped to take the new Super League campaign by storm – with team-mate Jake Bibby labelling his talent as “outrageous”.

The Australian is set to start the season in the pivotal role, with Zak Hardaker switching to centre – certainly until Oliver Gildart returns from injury in three months.

And new recruit Bibby, who has joined his hometown club from Salford, has little doubt he will thrive in the No.1 spot.

“He’s quality. Just from training, I think he’s probably the best full-back I’ve ever seen,” declared Bibby who, even at 23, has both watched and faced some quality players.

“Honestly, in training, his stop-start, his skills, it’s ridiculous. Some of the things he can do are outrageous.

“I can’t wait to play alongside him and see what he has to offer. I think he’s going to have a really good season.”

Versatile French showed his quality after arriving as a late-season recruit from Parramatta, including a dazzling hat-trick against Catalans.

After a full pre-season, he got a taste of the Wigan full-back role in Sunday’s 22-10 friendly loss to Leeds in Liam Farrell’s testimonial.

“Bevan looks really exciting in training,” said Farrell.

“We probably missed a bit of X Factor at times last year, and the players who have come in – Jackson (Hastings), George (Burgess), and even Bevan now he’s been here a bit – will provide that.

“Bevan’s looking really sharp, and he can cause teams a lot of trouble.”

Wigan open the season at home to Warrington next Thursday.