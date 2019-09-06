'Bevan French looks like he's walking on water,' says Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam hailed hat-trick hero Bevan French as sensational - and said he looked like he was "walking on water".

The Australian, a late-season recruit from Parramatta, lit up their 46-12 win against Catalans as Lam's outfit tightened their grip on second spot

French scored two tries in the first-half to help the hosts to a 14-0 lead and added a third soon after the restart to spark a free-scoring second-half, which also saw teenager Harry Smith mark his debut with a try.

Two of French's efforts were stunning solo efforts and he also provided assists for two other tries, too - much to the delight of his coach.

"He's been a sensation. Unbelievable," said Lam. "He scored two tries out of nothing and he's one of those guys who looks like he's walking on water.

"He's got speed to burn."

French, was making only his second start, was expected to play a bit-part role in their charge towards the play-offs but Lam said: "We'd communicated with him pretty clearly what his role was when he came in, but that may need to change.

"When he finds his feet here and it feels like his team here, he'll find another level."

With Warrington and Salford both winning, it means the Warriors may need to beat Castleford next Friday to secure second spot heading into the play-offs.

But the nature of this victory - their 11th in their last 12 - will swell their confidence.

"We feel we didn't play our best, but we defended unbelievably tough," said Lam. "They were arguing in the ingoal when they let in that last try, which is a good sign! I think we can get better... and the players agree."

All of Catalans' points were scored by their three ex-Warriors, with Sam Tomkins converting tries by Micky McIlorum and Lewis Tierney.

Lam reported no fresh injuries and will discover next week if Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower will be fit to return.