Hindley's James Moorcroft celebrates with his trainer, Anthony 'Million Dollar' Crolla, after victory over Olaide Fijabi at Bolton in September, 2022

James Moorcroft admitted he 'lived his dream' during his boxing career after making 'one of the hardest decisions I've ever made' to hang up his gloves at the age of 32.

Moorcroft - nicknamed the 'Hindley Hammer' – retires with a record of 20 wins (eight by knockout), five losses and two draws.

He was trained by Anthony 'Million Dollar' Crolla, and twice fought for the European title at welterweight and super welterweight.

His final three fights were all against Dom Hunt, who won the third encounter by decision after two gruelling draws.

"It is with a very heavy heart that, after such an amazing career, I have had to make one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made and announce my retirement from professional boxing,” said Moorcroft.

"Coming from the background of no amateur career in boxing, and only lacing a boxing glove up at 20 years of age, I really am proud of the last eight years.

"27 professional fights, fighting for two European titles by two of the big four sanctioning bodyes, fighting in the centre of a stadium and ending on a very tough fought trilogy within seven months...I really did it and lived my dream.

"I took every day as it came and gave everything I possibly could to each and every aspect of boxing. I took chances throughout, travelled away from home many times, and gave it everything I had.

"There have been times where I’ve had to bite down on that gum-shield and find out what was really inside there when it counted, and I found it.

"Boxing really has brought me so many amazing opportunities, from meeting idols to becoming great friends, training camps in beautiful destinations, creating lifelong friendships, plus the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"But most of all it’s given me time with my amazing daughter, my family, and made them all proud. I’ve lost family members along the way and gained family members, but my family really are the most important thing to me.

"Without them, I would honestly be nothing. They’ve supported me through thick and thin, and this would all have been just a dream without them. So from the deepest of places, you are my everything and always will be. I thank you very much.

"I might have been alone in that ring, but I assure you I’ve never felt so much a part of a team in my entire life. I’d really like to thank every coach, team member, trainer, manager, promotion, and agents that have helped and supported me throughout my boxing life.

"You really don’t get the recognition you deserve with the work behind the scenes that goes on on a daily basis. Especially with a lot of the work you do going unpaid at times, it’s truly incredible and inspiring.

"I’ve been so fortunate in my time to have had some unbelievable people who have been willing to sponsor me. Every boxer will know how much it means to us to get sponsored and supported - it means the absolute world.

"I’ve personally been extremely lucky because I’ve gained sponsors who I now consider to be great friends, and this means everything to me.

"From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all so much for everything you’ve done for me. Without your support, it would have been a serious struggle. I would have been writing this years ago without you, and it certainly couldn’t have moved like it did.

"Lastly I just want to thank YOU...YOU who supported me through everything, YOU who bought tickets, YOU who watched on telly, YOU who messaged after a win or a loss, YOU who was there to comment, like and interact with all my posts, YOU who never believed in me and said I wouldn’t...well I did!

"I lived my dream and loved every bloody minute of it and, like the saying goes, I’ve a few stories to tell the grandkids for sure. YOU, made it everything, spending your hard earned money just to be there for me, well that’s something I will never forget and take away with me. I really am humbled by you all each and every day.

"Moving forward, I’ve taken some time out with my family just to understand what to do for the best and what’s next. This is the right time, I’m leaving boxing with my full health and full life ahead, and I’m ready to see what’s out there for me and what the future holds.

"I ain’t a bad boxing pundit, commentator or talker as many know, I can talk a glass eye to sleep, so I’m free if anyone needs me! All joking apart, I’m excited to move forward and excited for anything that comes.

"This is it, the last major boxing post you will see from me, it’s been one hell of a ride, but I suppose LIFE'S JOURNEY IS NOT TO ARRIVE AT THE GRAVE SAFELY IN A WELL PRESERVED BODY, BUT RATHER TO SKID IN SIDEWAYS, TOTALLY WORN OUT, SHOUTING "HOLY S**T....WHAT A RIDE!"

"And it certainly was that, but it’s now time to spend some quality time with my girls and my family! Thank you all, and I really mean it when I say I love you all forever. This is not the end for me, it’s time for new beginnings and what the future may hold. We really did it."