Professional boxers from Blundell's Gym in Wigan had a successful night at the Robin Park event which saw rising contender Joe Howorth return to winning ways.

This was Howorth’s first bout since he lost to Scottish opponent Josh Sandford back in March and saw him win the bout with Honduran boxer Jayro Fernando Duran on points. Lennox Lythgoe also won his ninth professional fight against Stephen Jackson in what was a well-attended event showcasing the skill and courage of Wigan-based boxing talent.

Owen Anderton making his professional debut

Howarth had begun his professional boxing career two years ago aged nineteen and has won eight matches including four by stoppage. He’s now considered a major rising contender for licensed title fights on the northern boxing scene.

“Joe proved that he fights to win,” said chief coach Lee Blundell, “and he delivered a strong performance which will have warned boxers higher up the lightweight rankings exactly what they will face when fighting Joe. For Joe this fight will likely have proved to be a major step towards a longer, more challenging title fight.”

Boxing at lightweight, Howarth, 21, is the father of two young children. Training at Blundell’s gym run by former professional boxer Lee Blundell and his son Luke, Howorth concentrate on his boxing training full time thanks to generous sponsorship from three local companies. ‘I’ve been obsessed with preparing for this fight’ said Howarth ‘lots of sparring with different experienced boxers and a strict camp regime with my coaches focusing all my energy on the fight. I’m delighted that this important bout took place in Wigan my hometown and I hope that everyone in Wigan even those not boxing fans will get fully behind me as I continue with winning ways representing the town.’

It's also been a busy year for Lythgoe with three bouts in 2023 preceding last weekend’s win with the highlight being his first-round knockout of Reynaldo Cajina on a July show in Bolton. However, the Robin Park crowd was enthralled by what Blundell described as “a stunning outstanding performance” by super middleweight debutant Owen Anderton who knocked out the experienced Jake Bray in the third of the four scheduled rounds.

“I was delighted with how the fight went,” said Anderton, “I’m only 20 and I’m buzzing at my first win in the paid ranks. I’ve always wanted to be a professional boxer and I hope that I made all my supporters proud at my win and I’m so grateful for all the support. I winded Bray quite badly and although you don’t set out to hurt as such, I have shown future opponents exactly what they will face when boxing me. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and show even more progress.”