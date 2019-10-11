Callum Field on his Wigan Warriors exit... and his future

Callum Field says he will look back on his Wigan career with pride after confirming he is leaving the club.

The 22-year-old’s contract expires next month and he is not being retained.

Field made his debut in 2017 and went on to make nine appearances over two seasons, but has not figured this year.

“You never want to leave a club you’ve been at for so long, but it’s part and parcel of the game,” said the prop.

“You expect it when you’ve not played.

“But it’s been a great few years. I got to play first-team when I was 19 and play a few games for Wigan, so I can’t complain.”

Field struggled to get into the mix early in the season because of the congestion for places in the pack. He spent time at Swinton and Dewsbury but suffered a broken ankle while playing on loan for the Rams in June and hasn’t played since.

“That cut my season short, it wasn’t ideal especially being out of contract here,” said the Pontefract-born prop.

“I’ve got another month before I’m fully back to playing-standard but I’m running again, which is good.”

Academy-product Field has not signed a contract for 2020 but is hopeful of securing his future soon.

And he is prepared to play in the Championship in the hope he can follow the likes of Joe Bullock, Chris Hill and Alex Walmsley – props who were all signed by Super League clubs from the second-tier.

“It’s looking like I’ll be going to the Championship, I’m thinking of it as a step sideways rather than a step down to get game-time and my confidence up, and then be back in Super League at some point," he said.

Field is one of several players leaving Wigan now the season is over.

Samy Kibula, who has played one game for the first-team, will be joining Super League rivals Warrington.

Centre Dan Sarginson is moving to Salford and stand-off George Williams is heading to the NRL to play for Canberra.

Adrian Lam revealed last week there may be more changes to his squad, raising the suggestion some fringe players who are under contract may be departing.

Morgan Escare, Jarrod Sammut, Jake Shorrocks and Romain Navarrete all struggled for game-time last season.