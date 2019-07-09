Canberra Raiders FINALLY confirm George Williams deal... but don't mention one important detail

Canberra Raiders have confirmed overnight they have signed George Williams on a three-year deal.

Wigan had earlier announced he would be leaving at the end of the season to join an NRL outfit.

Williams has signed a three-year deal with the Raiders.

But the club's statement made no mention of the fact they have paid Wigan an undisclosed transfer fee to secure his release from his contract.

The same thing happened a year ago, when the Warriors' statement about John Bateman's exit referenced a transfer fee - but Canberra didn't.

Williams, who has been replaced by Salford's Jackson Hastings at Wigan, will reunite with Ryan Sutton and John Bateman in 2020.

His move to the Australian capital was first reported in March - it was strongly denied by the Raiders at the time - and has dragged on all season without Williams being available to interview.

“George is an experienced half who joins us after a very successful career with Wigan in the Super League,” said Canberra CEO Don Furner.

“The clubs had success in recent times in recruiting proven performers from the Super League and we believe George will fit into our system like others have.

“The club would like to wish George all the best for the remainder of the season with Wigan and we look forward to him joining us for pre-season training.”