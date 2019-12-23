Canberra Raiders tracking Wigan Warriors youngsters who they 'would like to grab'

Canberra Raiders are keeping tabs on "four or five" Wigan young players.

Head of recruitment Peter Mulholland has already had great success with John Bateman and Ryan Sutton after their switch a year ago.

And the Green Machine have added stand-off George Williams to their roster for 2020.

Mulholland, who first identified Sutton when he was still playing in the academy, has been impressed with some of the younger players emerging through the Wigan ranks.

“There are a couple of players in England that I would like to grab," he told Total RL. "There are some good young forwards and a young outside back that I like.

“Wigan have got four or five really good young forwards coming through. Oliver Partington is a good kid, Morgan Smithies is a good kid, young (Jake) Trueman (at Castleford), the young centre at Wigan is a good kid and St Helens have a couple of really good forwards.”

Wigan tied Smithies and Partington down to new contracts this year when

Mulholland described Sutton as "the success story of the year" for Canberra, who reached the NRL Grand Final last year.