Captaincy honour for Wigan Warriors star

Warriors star Sam Powell will captain the England Knights against Jamaica at Headingley on Sunday.



The 27-year-old is one of a handful of players in a new-look Knights squad who have been involved in the programme for the last two years, and played in both internationals on last autumn’s short tour of Papua New Guinea.

“Sam was one of our vice captains in PNG, and he’s an ideal man to step up and lead the team this year," said Knights head coach Paul Anderson.

“He’s a senior man in a young squad with a lot of experience at the highest level, and he’s respected by all of the group.

“We’ve had a really good preparation for the game, including an excellent session with the Academy squad at Weetwood, which was really valuable to both teams.

“It’s a great weekend for the England Performance Unit with five of our six teams in action.

"We’re delighted to be part of that with the Knights, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the boys rip in against Jamaica.”

Fellow Warriors Joe Greenwood, Oliver Partington, Harry Smith and Morgan Smithies are also in the squad.

Match tickets are priced from £10 adults, £5 U-21s and £3 for U-16s.