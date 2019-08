Centre Chris Hankinson was among the Wigan players who figured for Swinton in a 31-30 loss to Leigh Centurions yesterday.

He returned to his former club, on dual-registration terms, after being squeezed out of the Warriors first-team frame last week.

Half-back Jake Shorrocks, centre Craig Mullen and forward Samy Kibula also played, on either dual-reg or loan terms.

Former Castleford prop Mitch Clark, joining Wigan for 2020, scored one of Leigh's six tries.