Chris Hankinson extends stay at Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors have exercised their one-year option to extend Chris Hankinson’s stay at the club.

Hankinson, who arrived midway through last season, will stay with the club until the end of next season.

The 25-year-old has shown versatility, slotting in at centre, wing and loose forward during the 2019 campaign.

Warriors, executive Director Kris Radlinski said: “Chris has slotted into our environment extremely well since arriving from Swinton Lions last summer.

"He is centre by trade but has shown his versatility already this season by playing in a number of positions and having someone of Chris’ ability is extremely important to the wider squad. We’re happy to extend his stay.”

Hankinson said: “It’s a great moment for me in my career. My family are proud and so am I to stay with my hometown club. I’m really happy to extend an extra season and hopefully I can work on top of that and keep pushing forward.

"I’m aiming to put some more performances together to help the team and I’m grateful that I get that chance to do it for another year. I’ve had a good opportunity this year and I’ve taken it with both hands. I’m grateful to the coaches for giving me the game time and I just want to keep learning and stay within that 17-man squad for every game.”