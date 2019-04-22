Chris Hankinson shares Wigan Warriors fans’ frustrations with poor form

Chris Hankinson says the players share fans’ frustrations at this season’s poor start and admits: “Wigan shouldn’t be anywhere near this end of the table.”

The Warriors head into today’s round 12 clash at Salford joint-bottom with Leeds and London.

Their superior for-and-against keeps them in 10th but three defeats in a row has seen them lose ground on the top-five sides.

And Hankinson, set to keep his centre role in place of injured Dan Sarginson, says they are far from happy with their standing.

“We’re not putting mountains of pressure on ourselves but a Wigan team shouldn’t be anywhere near this end of the table,” he said.

“We need to be up there with the other guys.

“We’ll get the points and start moving up.

“It’s getting frustrating, because we do it in training, we do it in some games, we build pressure and then we give teams a release with a penalty - it’s that territory gain we’re just not getting right now.”

Hankinson was drafted in for his second appearance this season on Good Friday when Sarginson withdrew with a leg injury.

It was his fourth match since signing for Wigan mid-season last year from Swinton - and of those four, two have been against Saints.

“It was a massive game, it’s my second game against Saints and I’m gutted we didn’t get the result,” said the 25-year-old.

“Saints really turned up, we knew they would, they did the little things right and at times we were our own worst enemy.

“There were some missed opportunities.

“Salford had a good win against Warrington on Friday so we know this’ll be tough - we need to be disciplined, grind the win out, and get the points on the board.”

In both his matches this season Hankinson has had to switch to the wing because of injuries during the matches.

“Wing isn’t my preferred position, it’s probably easier for me to go into the second-row rather than the wing, but I’m happy to play where I’m needed,” he added.

Warriors kick off against Salford at 3pm. The match is not being broadcast by Sky Sports.