Action from Highfield CC

It was a positive Saturday for both Norley Hall teams with the first team emerging victorious from a thriller with high-flying Caldy while the second team secured a creditable draw in the reverse fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At City Road, skipper Callam Hughes won the toss and chose to bat in a game that started on time despite the wet morning and persistent drizzle in the air.

Despite losing an early wicket, Norley made good progress with Shah Afridi showing his class with a number of eye-catching shots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worry was that wickets kept falling too cheaply at the other end and, when Afridi was bowled for 61 to leave the score 92-4, Norley plunged to first 99-6 and then 116-7.

Not for the first time this season, Hughes and Ryan Wood saved the day as they put on a 119-run eighth-wicket partnership.

When Wood was out for 60, Hughes called time on the innings as he declared on 235-8, the skipper unbeaten on 53.

The Norley opening pace bowlers Wood and Liam Martlew did their job as Caldy were in a fair amount of trouble at 58-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the first change bowlers struggling to keep the visitors batting line-up under pressure, the whole momentum of the game then swung dramatically as their sixth-wicket partnership launched a thrilling counter attack.

Hughes and his team knew they had to hold their nerve in the face of this onslaught and, when the pace twins Wood and Martlew were reintroduced, they had wrestled back control with a flurry of wickets.

Martlew eventually took the final wicket with just over four overs left, Wood taking 6-62 and Martlew 4-50.

Meanwhile, Keiron Ashcroft took his second team over to the Wirral to play Caldy in the reverse fixture, a venue that has always proven a tough place to visit for the club's teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home team, having won the toss and chosen to bat, amassed an impressive 222-7 declared in 45 overs, with a miserly spell of 2-11 from seven overs from James Woodcock being the pick of the Norley bowling.

Norley's batting line-up made a good job of chasing such a formidable total on the back of an unbeaten 52 from Callam Martlew and a swashbuckling 64 from Woodcock to cap a fine all round performance from him.

The visitors eventually finished on 173-8, which was a pleasing effort from the team on what had previously been a bogey ground.

Both teams will look to build on these positive results next Saturday with a WN5 v North Wales double header as they both play Prestatyn Cricket Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first team are at the City Road Oval whilst the second team travel over to North Wales.

Meanwhile, Highfield's first team travelled to fellow promotion-chasers Southport & Birkdale CC, who won the toss and elected to bat first with rain around.

The visitors had a new opening bowling partnership with Sam Rotherham joined by Will Williams, who was miserly and claimed the first wicket, 30-1, with Rotheram also picking up another, 59-2.

And when Jamie Darbyshire replaced Williams and claimed two quick wickets, Highfield had the home side 74-4 and well into the middle order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the combination of a 50-run partnership between evergreen Snellgrove and Halsall, and an extended break for light rain, frustrated the visitors.

Darbyshire and Bala each claimed another wicket but, surprisingly despite the lost time, S&B chose to bat through to 55 overs, 188-6 declared.

Highfield were faced with around 40 overs to reach the target and started well enough, with Ryan Hargreaves and Joel Welsby adding 35 for the first wicket.

But a calamitous collapse saw Highfield lose six wickets for just 30 runs, Harry Moxham and Darbyshire steering the visitors towards their first batting point, but Kashif picked up both as he claimed 6-23 off 16 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S&B were denied the win, though, as Highfield's last pair of Rotherham and Chris McLoughlin held out for a draw.

With no batting points and just three bowling points, Highfield lost momentum in the promotion race and remain in fourth place ahead of S&B.

Highfield's second team welcomed Bootle to Billinge Road and, with a green wicket and rain forecasted for later on in the afternoon, it was to no surprise after losing the toss to be put into bat.

Opening up proceedings, the Cunliffe brothers both got off to solid starts, Jack Cunliffe (31) first to go snicking to first slip in the ninth over, 50-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cunliffe (34) was next to follow in the 16th over, mirroring his older brother also snicking to first slip (98-2), before Jordan Callinan (30) was caught in the 23rd over, looking to go over the top on the offside (121-3).

An unbeaten 108-run fourth-wicket partnership from Ryan Allen (43*) and Under-15 William Heyes (58*) took the game away from Bootle, declaring on 40 overs with the score 229-3.

With Matty Wallace unavailable, opening the bowling was junior Charlie Farrell and a guest appearance from Craig Aspey

Farrell found the crucial wicket in his first over with an absolute beauty of a delivery nipping off the seam through the gate of the Bootle opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aspey bowling tight finding some good rhythm, found the other dangerous opener in the seventh over looking to go over mid off straight into the hands of Allen (33-2

Another batsmen looking to go over the top, Farrell picking up his second wicket into the hands of Allen (43-3)

Stars had aligned for Lee Martinus with the perfect deck for him to bowl on picking up the next five wickets with a cocktail of dismissals finishing with superb figures of 9-4-16-5.

Aban Abbott wrapped things up finding the final two wickets, the latter with a well taken catch by Under-13 Finn Willis at mid-on, Bootle all out for 84 from 30.1 overs with Highfield winning by 145 runs.