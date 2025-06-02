Ashutosh Sharma has been mentored by England great Kevin Pietersen during their time together at Delhi Capitals

All eyes were on Wigan Cricket Club at the weekend as Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma made a quite incredible club cricket debut in England.

The 26-year-old Indian Premier League gun has been drafted in to replace Shubham Khajuria at Bull Hey.

And after flying into the UK at 7.30am on Saturday, he hammered 100 from just 73 deliveries batting at No.5 against Formby.

Wigan were struggling at 17-3 from 9.5 overs when Ashutosh – jet lag and all – took to the crease.

Supported by opener Aveen Dalugod, Ashutosh quickly got about his work, helping to put on 153 runs for the fourth wicket in 23.4 overs.

Ashutosh struck eight fours and six sixes, for a remarkable strike rate of 136.99, to help Wigan reach 195-7 from 41 overs.

It wasn't enough to secure the victory, however, as Formby ran out winners by four wickets.

Ashutosh had a breakout season in 2024, with his 189 runs coming at a strike rate of 167.25.

He was bought by Delhi Capitals from Punjab Kings ahead of this season, and returned 204 runs at an average of 29.14 in 2025 with a strike rate of 160.62.

Delhi's failure to qualify for the IPL play-offs opened the door for his move to Wigan.

And his heroics caught the eye of former England great Kevin Pietersen, who is one of the coaching mentors at Delhi.

"Ashutosh arrives in the UK today and guess what…? He scores a hundred the same day! Some guy!" tweeted Pietersen to his 3.8million followers.

Elsewhere, Highfield made the short journey to Orrell in the latest round of league fixtures, where Ryan Hargreaves won the toss for the visitors and chose to bowl first on a wicket that appeared to offer assistance to the bowlers.

The opening partnership of Mohit and Sam Rotherham quickly got about their work, and the India professional struck early on, cleaning up Heeley.

Mahoney and Pallett looked to dig in against miserly bowling, taking the score to 35 before Mohit claimed his second wicket.

Rotherham then snared Pallett and Bala bowled captain Baybutt round his legs, but Wareing and Hurst added 50 for the fifth wicket to take the score past 100.

However, the returning Mohit (4-25 off 17 overs) and Bala (5-29 off 12 overs) claimed the last six wickets between them, Orrell dismissed for 121 in the 52nd over.

Orrell opened their bowling with the slow left arm spin of their Sri Lankan professional Jayalath and seam from Aggrey, but Highfield reached 32 for the first wicket before Welsby was adjudged lbw.

Hargreaves had dominated the partnership but he was next out for an important 36 runs, 68-2.

Michael Simpson and Jamie Darbyshire appeared to have broken the back of the run chase, but both the latter and the in-form Bala were quickly back in the pavilion, 75-4.

Mohit then edged Heeley to slip, 90-5, before Harry Moxham relaxed the huge travelling support from Highfield with a couple of boundaries.

And Simpson (28 not out, from almost 100 balls) and ex-first team skipper James Taylor (14 not out) saw Highfield home by four wickets to claim 20 points against the home side's 4 points.

Highfield 2nd XI welcomed Southport Trinity to Billinge Road, and the visitors elected to bat on a hard deck.

Opening the bowling, Matty Wallace and Charlie Farrell kept it tight for the first 10 overs without initially finding a breakthrough with Southport 27-0.

The first breakthrough came in the 16th over with Lee Martinus bowling the opening batsman for 21, and Wallace backed this up in the very next over, edging to Martinus at first slip.

With bowling tight, but not many wickets falling, Southport found themselves 102-2 from 33 overs, but a real batting collapse - which included a landmark Wallace hat-trick and some aggressive field placements - saw the visitors all out for 130, after losing eight wickets for just 28 runs.

Opening the batting, Tom Cunliffe and Javid Ahmad Niazi again got the Squirrels off to a good start, 40-0 from the first 10 overs.

This didn’t change as the pair were running excellently between the wickets, turning regulation singles into twos more often than not and putting the bad ball away.

Both batsmen reached well deserved half centuries in their century plus stand, with each scoring 61 to ensure Highfield easily chased the total down within 29 overs, losing only Niazi in the process.

A great win for the 2nd XI and a much-needed maximum 25 points which, with other results going their way, pushed them three places up the table.